Airstrikes reported on Iran’s Parchin military complex near Tehran -VIDEO

The IAEA suspected Parchin may have been used to develop explosive triggers for nuclear weapons [File: AFP]

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Airstrikes targeting Iran’s Parchin military and nuclear-related complex east of Tehran were reported overnight, with multiple explosions heard in the area, News.Az reports, citing Azad Iran telegram chanel.

The strikes are believed to be part of ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations against Iranian military infrastructure, which have recently intensified across several regions.

Witnesses reported a series of powerful blasts following the initial impact, suggesting possible secondary explosions at the site. The extent of damage and casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.

News.Az