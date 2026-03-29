Tasnim: Five killed in attack on Iranian port of Bandar-Pol

Thick black smoke was still towering above the port on Sunday

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At least five people were killed in the bombing of the Iranian port city of Bandar-e-Pol in the Bandar-e-Khemir district (Hormozgan province) on the country's southern coast on the Persian Gulf, News.Az reports, citing Tansim.

According to reports, five people were killed and four were injured as a result of the strike on Bender-Pola.

In addition, two vessels and one vehicle were damaged by the strikes.

As a reminder, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, launching airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel and also attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the situation. That same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes.

News.Az