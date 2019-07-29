Yandex metrika counter

Classic car rally to be held in Baku

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, a classic car rally will be held in Baku Aug. 25, Trend reports.

In this regard, owners of cars released before 1980 may register in the Federation until 18:00 (GMT +4) Aug. 20.

For registration, call (+99412) 505 60 03 or (+99450) 295 01 00. Email: office@faa.az

The cars that passed registration and their owners should be in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center Aug. 25 at 15:30. The car rally will be held along the main streets and avenues of Baku.

