Cleanup underway in Taiwan after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, workers in Taiwan cleared fallen trees and shop owners began sweeping up debris following Typhoon Kong-rey, one of the most powerful storms to hit the island in decades, which has resulted in at least two fatalities.

Typhoon Kong-rey was packing wind speeds of 184kmh when it slammed into eastern Taiwan on Thursday, toppling trees, causing flooding and triggering landslides as it swept over the island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a falling power pole in the capital Taipei on Thursday, taking the storm's death toll to two, with more than 500 injured, the National Fire Agency said.A search was also underway for four people who went hunting in the mountains of central Taiwan on Wednesday and have not been heard from since that evening.Two Czech hikers who were trapped in the Taroko Gorge in Hualien county during the typhoon were rescued on Friday.Kong-rey weakened to a severe tropical storm as it moved across the Taiwan Strait towards China on Friday, the Central Weather Administration said.In Taiwan, life was returning to normal, with offices, restaurants and schools reopening.But nearly 100,000 households were still without power and 191 domestic and international flights were cancelled.Dozens of ferry services and some train lines remained suspended."The typhoon was so strong yesterday," Pan Li-chu told AFP at her restaurant in Taipei, where the awning had been bent by the force of the wind.

News.Az