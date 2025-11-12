Cleto Escobedo III, Jimmy Kimmel’s bandleader, dies aged 59

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cleto Escobedo III, the longtime bandleader of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a childhood friend of host Jimmy Kimmel, has died at the age of 59, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Kimmel announced his passing on Instagram without specifying the cause or location of death.

Escobedo led Cleto and the Cletones, the house band of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since its debut in 2003. His friendship with Kimmel began during their childhood in Las Vegas. “Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was 9 years old,” Kimmel wrote. “Working together every day was a dream come true.”

Born on August 23, 1966, in Las Vegas, Escobedo grew up surrounded by music. His father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., also a saxophonist, later joined him in the Cletones. Escobedo credited his father’s influence for inspiring his musical career.

After studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Escobedo began performing along the Las Vegas Strip. His career took off in 1990 when he joined Paula Abdul’s touring band, later performing with artists like Luis Miguel and Marc Anthony. He joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel personally invited him to lead the show’s band.

Their friendship extended to television, with Kimmel including Escobedo’s father in the band, creating what the elder Escobedo once called a “family affair.”

Escobedo is survived by his parents, his wife Lori, and his children, Cruz and Jesse. His decades-long bond with Kimmel made him an enduring figure in late-night television.

News.Az