Cloudflare confirms widespread outage affecting multiple platforms

Cloudflare has provided an update on the technical problems that have caused disruptions across multiple websites, including X and Letterboxd,News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, the company had only acknowledged awareness of the issues. Its latest statement gives more detail, though the exact cause and solution remain unclear.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing,” the company said. “We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly.”

The outage highlights the critical role Cloudflare plays in supporting internet infrastructure, providing tools to keep websites online and secure amid high traffic or cyber threats.

