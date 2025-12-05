Cloudflare shares drop after global outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of U.S. internet infrastructure company Cloudflare fell as much as 4.5% in premarket trading on Friday after a global outage disrupted major websites.

The company initially said it was investigating the issue affecting its dashboard and related apps, and later confirmed it had “implemented a fix” and was monitoring results, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the update, Cloudflare stock recovered part of the loss and was last trading about 2% lower.

The outage briefly disrupted access to platforms including LinkedIn, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and publishing service Substack. Monitoring site Downdetector—which also appeared to experience issues—reported a sharp spike in problem reports on services such as Shopify, HSBC, and Deliveroo around 9:16 a.m. London time. Reports declined shortly after Cloudflare applied the fix.

This is the second major disruption in less than three weeks, after a previous outage triggered widespread error messages across the internet—an incident Cloudflare described as “unacceptable” due to the vital nature of its services.

Cloudflare technology helps manage and secure traffic for roughly 20% of global web activity. Its services include protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, where attackers overwhelm websites with excessive traffic to force them offline.

