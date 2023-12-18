Co-op with Arab companies to further boost green energy production in Azerbaijan: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The realization of contracts signed between Azerbaijan and Arab companies will significantly increase the production of green energy in Azerbaijan, MP Fatma Yildirim said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Arab companies play a special role in investing in Azerbaijan's economy, said the lawmaker as she addressed an event dedicated to the UN Arabic Language Day

“One of the examples of such cooperation is the agreement between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia and Masdar from the UAE, concluded in January 2020. ACWA Power participated in the implementation of projects related to the construction of a 240-megawatt wind farm, while Masdar participated in the construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant in Azerbaijan,” she added.

Yildirim also mentioned that a number of Arab companies are interested in investing in the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

“Participation of companies owned by Arab states in the reconstruction of our liberated territories is an important factor in further strengthening of our friendship,” the lawmaker emphasized.

News.Az