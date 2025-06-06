Yandex metrika counter

Cocaine ring used shipwreck to fuel narco boats, say Spanish police

Police forces from multiple countries have dismantled an international drug trafficking network that used high-speed "narco boats" to transport large amounts of cocaine from Brazil and Colombia to Spain's Canary Islands, Spanish authorities announced on Friday.

The ring is suspected of using 11 speedboats to pick up drugs from larger "mother ships" in different points in the Atlantic and then bring them to the archipelago located off northwestern Africa, police said in a statement. They also allegedly used an abandoned shipwreck as a refueling platform for the speedboats, authorities said, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

It is believed to be "one of the largest criminal organizations dedicated to cocaine trafficking operating from South America to the Canary Islands" using this method, the statement added.

Officers arrested 48 people as part of the operation, which was carried out in cooperation with Britain's National Crime Agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and pan-European police agency Europol.

The authorities have so far this year seized nearly 3,800 kilos of cocaine that was being smuggled by the gang, along with 19 boats and around 100,000 euros ($114,000) which belonged to the ring. Six properties and electronic and geolocation equipment were also seized, authorities said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

