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A significant diplomatic breakthrough in the South Caucasus is gaining fresh momentum. The Armenian government has announced it intends to move as quickly as possible to formally sign and ratify the initialed peace treaty with Azerbaijan.





Speaking directly after casting his ballot in the parliamentary elections, Armenia's Security Council Secretary, Armen Grigoryan, confirmed that advancing the shared regional peace agenda remains a top priority. He emphasized that the framework established during the 2025 Washington summit has unlocked unprecedented opportunities to restore long-dormant transport corridors and regional connectivity links between the two neighboring nations, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

A central pillar of this accelerating breakthrough is the revitalization of regional infrastructure, specifically a critical southern transport route. Recent face-to-face meetings between the deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have focused on expediting the border delimitation process to ensure safe, efficient travel and transit.

Beyond logistics, the talks highlight a strong, mutual interest in building a robust bilateral economic relationship. High-level delegations have been actively mapping out cross-border trade framework structures. Officials confirm that ongoing discussions are centered on opening up diverse market sectors to allow mutual exports to flow freely from Armenia to Azerbaijan, and from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

With both nations demonstrating a shared commitment to building these economic and transport networks, the upcoming political cycle looks to turn these initial diplomatic agreements into a lasting regional reality.

News.Az