Yandex metrika counter

One killed, five wounded in multi-site Israel shooting spree - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
One killed, five wounded in multi-site Israel shooting spree - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

A fluid and terrifying security situation is unfolding in central Israel today after a coordinated shooting rampage across three separate locations left one person dead and five others wounded.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service, the violence erupted rapidly in the Sharon region, close to the West Bank security barrier. Gunmen opened fire across a string of connected targets, beginning at a gas station near the town of Kochav Ya'ir, where two people were struck. The attackers then drove toward the community of Tzur Yitzhak, wounding two more citizens, before unleashing a final deadly salvo near Tzur Natan that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man and left another in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Home Front Command immediately activated terrorist infiltration sirens in Tzur Yitzhak, ordering terrified residents to lock themselves inside their homes as a precaution while first responders flooded the area.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Israeli security forces launched an immediate, massive counter-operation and confirmed that they have neutralized an Arab Israeli attacker from the nearby city of Tayibe, who was reportedly armed with a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun. Intense confusion initially surrounded the number of perpetrators, but the Israeli military has since deployed special forces and encircled several surrounding villages as police look to firmly rule out whether any additional suspects managed to flee the scene.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      