One killed, five wounded in multi-site Israel shooting spree - VIDEO

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A fluid and terrifying security situation is unfolding in central Israel today after a coordinated shooting rampage across three separate locations left one person dead and five others wounded.





According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service, the violence erupted rapidly in the Sharon region, close to the West Bank security barrier. Gunmen opened fire across a string of connected targets, beginning at a gas station near the town of Kochav Ya'ir, where two people were struck. The attackers then drove toward the community of Tzur Yitzhak, wounding two more citizens, before unleashing a final deadly salvo near Tzur Natan that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man and left another in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Israeli media:



One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting targeting a gas station in the Kochav Yair-Tzur Yitzhak area within the Green Line. One of the perpetrators was arrested, while the search continues for another suspect. pic.twitter.com/EsbfHHa4hT — MOSCOW NEWS 🇷🇺 (@MOSCOW_EN) June 7, 2026

The Home Front Command immediately activated terrorist infiltration sirens in Tzur Yitzhak, ordering terrified residents to lock themselves inside their homes as a precaution while first responders flooded the area.

Israeli security forces launched an immediate, massive counter-operation and confirmed that they have neutralized an Arab Israeli attacker from the nearby city of Tayibe, who was reportedly armed with a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun. Intense confusion initially surrounded the number of perpetrators, but the Israeli military has since deployed special forces and encircled several surrounding villages as police look to firmly rule out whether any additional suspects managed to flee the scene.

News.Az