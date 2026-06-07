Ethiopia's ruling party expected to retain power after election

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Ethiopia’s June 1 parliamentary election has been described by officials as largely successful despite voting being suspended in parts of the country due to security concerns.

Nearly 50 million people registered to vote, but polling did not take place in at least 140 constituencies across Amhara and Oromia, while voting was also suspended in Tigray because of what election organizers called unfavorable conditions, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

Observer missions from the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development described the election as generally peaceful and orderly.

While some political parties said the voting process proceeded without major problems, others submitted complaints to the National Election Board of Ethiopia, alleging that some voters were unable to exercise their electoral rights and calling for results in certain constituencies to be annulled.

Analysts expect a decisive victory for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party, which currently holds a majority in the House of Representatives and is widely expected to maintain power.

Opposition groups, including the Coalition for Ethiopian Unity, have criticized the electoral process and questioned its fairness, while some analysts point to fragmented opposition parties and ongoing security challenges as factors shaping the outcome.

The next government is expected to face continued pressure to address unresolved conflicts and improve security in regions where voting was suspended.

News.Az