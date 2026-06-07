Report details Russian missile supplies linked to Iran’s future Su-35 fleet

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Russia has reportedly supplied Iran with at least 327 air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, which are believed to be intended for Iran’s future fleet of Su-35 fighter jets.

Two countries have been signing contracts for aviation weapons since 2023 as part of efforts to equip Iranian combat aircraft, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

The reported deliveries include components and production orders associated with Kh-38, K-73, K-77 and Kh-31 missiles.

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The report states that Russian defence enterprises placed orders for missile-related components and assemblies between 2023 and 2025, with some deliveries scheduled through 2027.

In March 2023, Iran’s mission to the United Nations announced that a contract had been finalized for the purchase of Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, confirming earlier reports that Iranian pilots had begun training on the aircraft.

Leaked documents published in November 2025 reportedly indicated that Iran had purchased 16 newly built Su-35 fighters, with deliveries expected around 2027, a timeline that reportedly coincides with the delivery schedule for the aviation weapons mentioned in the report.

News.Az