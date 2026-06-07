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A familiar and devastating resource conflict has boiled over in southwestern Chad, leaving 11 people dead and multiple communities in ashes.



The deadly violence erupted across several rural villages within the Kim sub-prefecture of Mayo-Kebbi East province. Local authorities report that the initial spark was an all-too-common occurrence in the region: a migrating herd of livestock veered off course and completely ravaged a local family's farm crops, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The situation quickly spiraled into a fierce intercommunal clash between nomadic pastoralists and sedentary agriculturalists. In the ensuing chaos, five people suffered severe injuries, and retaliatory arson attacks saw dozens of family homes intentionally torched across multiple settlements.

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This latest tragedy highlights a severe, ongoing security crisis gripping the Central African nation. Disputes over shrinking arable land, vague property boundaries, and changing climate patterns have made farmer-herder tensions increasingly frequent and brutal.

The scale of this systemic crisis is staggering. According to the latest alarming figures released by Chad's Ministry of Public Security and Immigration, cyclical intercommunal clashes over the last two years alone have claimed the lives of 3,018 citizens and left another 3,015 injured, underscoring the deep challenges authorities face in trying to broker lasting peace in the country's rural interior.

News.Az