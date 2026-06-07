Traffic suspended at Chongar and Dzhankoy crossings after bridge strike

Traffic suspended at Chongar and Dzhankoy crossings after bridge strike

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Russian-installed authorities suspended traffic through the Chongar checkpoint and the Dzhankoy automobile crossing on June 7 after a drone strike damaged a bridge near Chongar.

Kherson region governor Vladimir Saldo said the bridge deck was damaged during an overnight UAV attack, prompting the closure of the crossings for security reasons while emergency services responded at the scene, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The disruption affected a key transport route linking occupied territories with Crimea.

According to Saldo, the bridge near Chongar sustained visible damage as a result of the strike, leading to a temporary halt in vehicle movement through the area.

The reported attack was part of a broader overnight operation targeting multiple sites across occupied territories and other locations, according to statements by Ukrainian military officials.

Ukrainian sources said long-range drones targeted a number of military and infrastructure facilities, while independent monitoring groups reported fires at the Zuiivska Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk and the Semykolodiazianka oil depot in Crimea.

News.Az