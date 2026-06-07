Civil Contract calls for greater voter participation

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A senior member of the Civil Contract party has urged citizens to take a more active role in the electoral process by going to polling stations and casting their votes.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the Civil Contract board, expressed confidence that the elections would mark further progress for democratic institutions in Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

Harutyunyan called on voters to participate actively in the remaining hours of voting and said the results would demonstrate continued democratic development.

He also stated that Armenia’s institutions are functioning more effectively than they did five years ago and expressed confidence that the election process would reflect that progress once the results are finalized.

News.Az