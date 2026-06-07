Thunderstorms expected to bring relief to South Bengal heat

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South Bengal is expected to receive thunderstorms and rain over the coming days, offering relief from persistent hot and humid conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office said that favourable wind patterns and strong moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger thunderstorms and strong surface winds across several districts, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

Districts including Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are expected to experience rain or thunderstorms until June 13.

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The IMD also forecast isolated heavy pre-monsoon rainfall with lightning and gusty winds in North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

Heavy rainfall is expected to help lower both day and night temperatures in those areas, while South Bengal residents, including in Kolkata, have been experiencing sustained humidity in recent days.

Earlier this week, school timings in government and government-aided institutions in South Bengal were shifted to morning hours to protect students from extreme heat conditions.

News.Az