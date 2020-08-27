Cochlear implant surgeries start on people with hearing deficiency with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cochlear implant surgeries started on a group of people with hearing deficiency with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Foundation told AZERTAC.

The project will cover some 90 persons in general. With inborn and acquired hearing deficiency, majority of these persons are children of different age groups.

A Cochlear implant is a sophisticated electronic device, to be applied for people with inborn and acquired hearing deficiency. Firstly, people with hearing deficiency are medically examined to ascertain whether or not a Cochlear implant surgery is appropriate for them, thereafter, a surgery is conducted, to be followed by a rehabilitation period.

A special medical device with electrodes – a Cochlear implant – is placed in the inner ear, and the external part of the ear is connected to a microprocessor and a transmitter, which ensures that voices are transformed into electrical impulses. Stimulation of the auditory nerve fibrils in the inner ear’s cochlea by electrical impulses allows the brain structures to recognize voices. After the surgery, patients develop a hearing capacity, and people with complete hearing and talking deficiency are enabled to return to a normal lifestyle.

Specialists mention that such surgeries have proved to be more effective for persons with inborn hearing deficiency if they are carried out in early ages.

In 2015, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implemented the “Cochlear Implant Surgery” Programme. Cochlear implant surgeries continued the following years with the Foundation’s support.

