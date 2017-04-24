CoE Committee of Ministers urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chair of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation of the situation.

The CoE Committee of Ministers is in talks with both Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the relevant action plans, Kasoulides said following his speech at the PACE spring session on Monday.

He made the remarks when asked by Azerbaijani MP Rafael Huseynov to comment on Yerevan’s statements that the Armenian army is capable of launching missile strikes on Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure, APA’s Europe bureau reported.

“Within the framework of cooperation with these countries, we always stand ready to assist the sides in establishing mutual trust. In addition, as we have repeatedly mentioned, we again urge the sides to refrain from statements and actions that could lead to an escalation of tension,” said Kasoulides.

He stressed that peace talks are the only way to resolve the problem between the sides.

