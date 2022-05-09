COE Secretary-General visits Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has arrived in Kyiv," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

Welcomed Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić in Kyiv to commend her leadership and important decisions that she, PACE, and member states have taken within COE in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We focused on the way forward to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

News.Az