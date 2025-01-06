Cold snap poses hypothermia risk to several US states

Blizzard warnings have been issued in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Photo: AP

Several parts of the US have been issued with Cold Weather Advisories by the National Weather Service, which means that seasonably cold air temperatures or wind chill values are expected.

The weather advisories are in place for south west and south central Alabama, southeast Missouri and northwest Florida, News.Az reports, citing BBC.There's a warning that wind chill values are expected cause temperatures as low as 16 degrees Fahrenheit (-8C). Dangerous surf, reaching up to seven feet, and life-threatening rip currents are also expected in coastal areas, including Alabama and northwest Florida beaches.The National Weather Service for Mobile, Alabama, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that hypothermia is possible if precautions are not takenPeople are being advised to avoid going outside if possible and dressing in layers to conserve warmth.

