Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez among 6 dead after plane crash in central-eastern Colombia -VIDEO

Six people, including popular Colombian singer Yeison Jimenez, were killed in a plane crash in the city of Paipa, Colombia, country's Civil Aviation Authority announced this on social media, News.Az informs.

The incident occurred on January 10 at approximately 4:00 PM local time (1:00 AM Baku time). "The crash of aircraft with registration number N325FA near Juan José Rondón Airport has been confirmed," the department said in a statement.

According to the list of victims, the pilot, Captain Fernando Torres Rojas, also died in the crash.

Meanwhile, the local newspaper El Tiempo reports that the accident occurred shortly after the plane took off from Paipa Airport. Germana Mayor Ricardo Camacho told the newspaper that emergency services—firefighters, rescuers, and medics—were on the scene.

Yeison Jiménez was born on July 26, 1991, in Manzanares, Caldas. He was known as a singer and songwriter in the Colombian popular music genre and gained widespread recognition for his songs "Aventurero" and "Tenías Razón."

