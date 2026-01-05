Yandex metrika counter

Pilot unhurt after light plane crash in Adelaide, Australia - VIDEO

A light aircraft crashed at an airport north of Adelaide, Australia, on Sunday, but the pilot, who was the only person on board, escaped without injury.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane approaching Parafield Airport just after midday. Upon landing, the aircraft caught fire, with flames spreading to the surrounding grass, News.Az reports, citing Australian media

Emergency services responded quickly to contain the fire and ensure the area was safe.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.


