Azerbaijan's MoD: Command and staff exercises are being held in one of the military units

In the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute, computer-assisted command and staff exercises are being held with the involvement of one of the military units’ staff officers, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

The main objectives of the exercises are to improve the skills of commanders and staff officers in prompt decision-making and their abilities in managing combat, as well as further increase interoperability between the units.





News.Az