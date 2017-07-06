Comments by Spokesperson of MFA on 2nd statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the statement made by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on July 4, the 2nd statement was issued.

The statement notes the serious concern of the co-chairs over ceasefire violation on July 4: "We consider this serious incidents as a provocative act that can undermine peace efforts and upcoming negotiations."

The co-chairs reiterate their commitment to avoiding violent steps leading to unacceptable civilian casualties based on Geneva Conventions. "We urge the sides to take steps to eliminate tensions and strictly adhere to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreement," the statement said.

At the end, the statement said: "The Russian Federation, France and the United States stress the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict as soon as possible. This is the only way to bring peace, prosperity and genuine reconciliation to all peoples of the region."

Commenting on the 2nd statement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said:

"The 2nd statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on ceasefire violation in Alkhanli village of Fizuli region on July 4 is part of those statements made by the co-chairs, makes clear who committed provocations and violated the Geneva conventions and negotiation process.

Thus, in the last statement by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group the events in Alkhanli village of Fizuli region were considered as provocations.

Sharing this assessment of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, we report that the death of a toddler girl and her grandmother as a result of the firing of the Alkhanli village by the Armenian armed forces was another violation of the negotiation process and the co-chairs' efforts.

The investigations and presented evidence have proved that Armenian armed forces have targeted civilians and civilian objects in Alkhanli village. Armenia conducts false propaganda about alleged flames in the village to assume responsibility for the killing of civilians in Alkhanli village. There was no firefighting station or any other military unit in Alkhanli village. The diplomat of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the diplomatic corps of the United States, the People's Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Turkey, the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Korea, Georgia and Ukraine accredited in Azerbaijan and representatives of international media within the framework of the visit to Alkhanli village witnessed this on the spot.

As a result of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the massacre of civilians in the occupied territories against the bloody ethnic cleansing, numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against civilians and military personnel, the Khojaly genocide, including the shelling over 32 settlements along the contact line in April 2016 from heavy artillery, massacre in the Alkhanli village proves the gross violation on a regular basis of the commitments undertaken by Armenia within the Geneva Conventions. In this regard, we welcome the co-chairs' calls for observance of the obligations under Geneva Conventions and the removal of violent steps leading to civilian casualties.

Regarding the call for 1994-1995 ceasefire agreement, it should be noted that Armenia has been trying to strengthen the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by using the ceasefire regime for more than 25 years and to maintain an unacceptable status quo. As it was mentioned in the 1994 OSCE Budapest document, including the ceasefire documents, the ceasefire should create conditions for a political solution to the conflict. Unfortunately, Armenia has not been allowed to do so using various provocations and excuses. It should be noted that one of the important components of the ceasefire documents in 1994-1995 is the timetable for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the main reason for the tension and the main obstacle to a negotiated settlement.

In order to achieve progress in resolving the conflict and to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, the Armenian troops must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions.

News.Az

