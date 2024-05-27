Commission on Rational Use of Water Resources meets in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Commission for the Rational Use of Water Resources was established by the decree of the Azerbaijani head of state on 15 April 2020 to ensure the rational use of water resources, improve water management, and coordinate activities in this field, which included representatives of relevant state structures, News.Az reports.

A delegation of Commission members headed by Chairman Shahin Mustafayev inquired about the current situation at the Mingachevir reservoir on 27 May. Then the commission held a meeting.Additionally, within the framework of its activity, the Commission for the Rational Use of Water Resources exercises strict control over the operation of the country's main reservoirs and regularly takes necessary measures for planned, coordinated, and optimal use of water resources for irrigation, drinking water supplies to the population, energy sector requirements, and other needs.Some of the main objects to which close attention is paid are the Shamkir, Yenikend, Mingachevir, and Varvarinsk cascade-type reservoirs located on the Kura River. In connection with the increasing amount of water resources on the Kura River recently, based on the principle of multi-year regulation and taking into account various factors, including seasonal factors, the amount of water in these reservoirs is promptly regulated and maintained at an optimal level, and these processes are monitored daily.

