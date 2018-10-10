Commitment to OSCE principles, int’l law set aside in Karabakh conflict: Tsereteli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commitment to OSCE principles and international law have been set aside in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE PA President George Tsereteli said during the Third Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments Oct. 10.

President Tsereteli deplored that the persistence of tensions in the Eurasian region maintained significant disparities between countries.

Conflicts are flaring at every corner of Eurasia, he said.

It should be noted that the conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

