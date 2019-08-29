Companies from Russia’s Moscow region eye to establish business relations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three companies from Russia’s Moscow region have demonstrated their potential in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Russian media outlets.

“Azerbaijan is among the top ten importers of the Moscow region,” representative of the Bryansk delegation Maksim Cherepakhin said. “Azerbaijan ranks ninth with a turnover of about $100 million in January-June 2019.”

"We hope that the visit of the delegation will be favorable and the contracts will be signed," he said.

The representatives of the companies engaged in the production of steel doors, metal structures for the oil and gas sector, security systems, sensors for oil products, as well as the representatives of an agricultural complex arrived in Azerbaijan as part of a delegation of the Russian entrepreneurs.

“These are pioneer companies trying to establish business ties in Azerbaijan for the first time,” Cherepakhin added.

A delegation consisting of more than 30 Russian companies operating in various sectors of the economy arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. During the visit, the companies from seven Russian regions, namely, Kirov, Kostroma, Saratov, Ryazan, Vladimir, Moscow, and Bryansk regions, represent their potential.

The visit of the delegation has been organized by the Russian Association of Small and Medium Exporters and the Russian Export Center. This is a pilot project. Its main task is to combine the practical potential of the regions with the capabilities of the Russian Export Center.

News.Az

News.Az