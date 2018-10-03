Competitions for title of best tank company wrap up in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The competitions for the title of the “Best Tank Company” held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has finished.

During the competition, the combat readiness of tank units was checked, as well as the knowledge and combat skills of the crews were improved. Teams have successfully passed tests for driving, shooting at night and daytime, physical training, and other activities, as well as accurately, timely and correctly performed all the tasks, the Defense Ministry reports.

According to the results of the competition, the crew awarded the title of the “Best Tank Company” was determined. According to the final results of the jury, the "Beylagan" team took the first place, the "Barda" team took the second place, and the "Shamkir" team took the third place.

