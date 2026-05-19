What Putin and Xi will discuss in Beijing revealed

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Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to raise the issue of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline during upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The discussions come as Moscow seeks to advance long-standing plans to expand its energy exports to China amid shifting global energy conditions and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Russia is counting on instability in global energy markets to encourage Beijing to adopt a more flexible position on pricing for Russian gas supplies. However, sources also indicate that China is not currently showing readiness to actively push forward the project, suggesting continued differences between the two sides on key commercial terms, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

News.Az