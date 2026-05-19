Nato military chiefs meet in Brussels to strengthen deterrence ahead of Ankara Summit - VIDEO

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NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone delivered opening remarks in Brussels at a key meeting of military chiefs from NATO member countries.

The discussions focus on strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence posture ahead of the NATO summit scheduled in Ankara this July. Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, arrived as military chiefs from NATO member countries gathered for a high-level defence meeting. The talks focus on strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence posture ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara this July, News.Az reports, citing DWS.News.

News.Az