Comprehensive measures allowed Azerbaijan to gradually ease quarantine regime - President Aliyev

As a result of comprehensive measures, our country has gradually eased the quarantine regime, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state made the remarks Monday at the closing ceremony of the 74th videoconference session of the highest governing body of the World Health Organization - the World Health Assembly titled "Ending the current pandemic and preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world".

“I would like to start by expressing my gratitude for the invitation to address the 74th session of the World Health Assembly which takes place in a very challenging time for the global health agenda due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan supports the leading role and efforts of the World Health Organization in the global health governance, including in coordinating the global response to the pandemic,” the head of state said.

“From the very first days of the pandemic, Azerbaijan has taken practical measures to minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the population and to keep the situation under control. Within short period of time, 13 modular hospitals and one regular hospital were built. Total number of beds designated to treat COVID patients throughout the country is more than 10 000,” President Aliyev said.

“At the same time, the socio-economic stimulus package worth almost $2 billion has been released in order to support COVID-affected people and business,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“As a result of comprehensive measures our country has gradually eased the quarantine regime,' the head of state said.

