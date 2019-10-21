Concert marking Independence Day of Azerbaijan held in park of Heydar Aliyev Center

A concert marking the 28th anniversary of the Azerbaijan’s Independence has been held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Many famous people, intellectuals, as well as Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The concert program started with Karabakh composition with a joint performance by Natig rhythm group and Mirvari dance group.

The event continued with performances by singers Murad Arif, Roya, Miri Yusif and others.

Famous singer and composer, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov also performed his famous songs, including a song about Azerbaijan.

The concert in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center brought together thousands of people who were waving the Azerbaijani flag.

