Concert program celebrating Azerbaijan`s National Day arranged at Doha Expo 2023 (PHOTO)
- 23 Feb 2024 12:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193681
- Culture
A concert program marking Azerbaijan`s National Day has been organized as part of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha in Qatar, News.Az reports.
Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azerbaijan is represented at the expo by a national pavilion.
The Days of Azerbaijani Culture, organized by the Ministry of Culture, will continue in Qatar until February 24.