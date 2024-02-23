Concert program celebrating Azerbaijan`s National Day arranged at Doha Expo 2023 (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert program marking Azerbaijan`s National Day has been organized as part of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha in Qatar, News.Az reports.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azerbaijan is represented at the expo by a national pavilion.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture, organized by the Ministry of Culture, will continue in Qatar until February 24.

