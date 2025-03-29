Confidential military documents found scattered on UK street: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Piles of confidential military documents containing sensitive information were discovered on a city street in Newcastle, posing a significant security threat, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

The BBC reported that the documents, which were found spilling out of a black bin bag in the Scotswood area on March 16, include details such as soldiers’ ranks, email addresses, shift patterns, and weapon issue information.

They also contain material related to accessing weapons storage and an intruder detection system, raising serious concerns about potential security breaches.

The Defense Ministry has launched an internal investigation into the matter, stating that it is looking into the issue “urgently.” However, Downing Street has refrained from commenting on specific details, noting that the Army’s investigation is ongoing.

The papers appear to be linked to British Army regiments and barracks at Catterick Garrison.

One of the documents, labeled “d keys and hold IDS codes,” is believed to contain sensitive information related to accessing weapons storage areas and the intruder detection system.

Another document, marked “official – sensitive,” contained details that, according to government guidelines, could pose a “threat to life” if exposed.

The discovered documents ranged from general medical advice and ingredient order sheets to personal identification numbers and individuals’ email addresses.

These sensitive details could have serious implications if misused.

