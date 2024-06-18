Consumer market in Azerbaijan grows by 4%

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-May 2024, the value of goods sold and services rendered to meet consumer needs amounted to AZN 27.1 billion.

It is reported that the volume of this indicator increased by 3.9% compared to January-May 2023 at comparative prices.Note that the value of goods sold and services provided by economic entities of the non-state sector increased by 3.8% compared to January-May 2023 and equaled AZN 26 billion, 43.9% of which was formed thanks to the activities of individual entrepreneurs.During the reporting period, one consumer spent an average of AZN 531.5 per month or AZN 19.9 more in nominal terms compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

