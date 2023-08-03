Contrary to its obligations, Armenia does not fully withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijani territory - FM Bayramov

Contrary to its obligations, Armenia does not fully withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijani territory, continues to assert Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, obstructs communication, and fails to maintain regional peace and stability, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, News.az reports.

He made a remark during a meeting with Louis Bono, Senior Advisor of the US State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus.

Furthermore, despite unsubstantiated claims that Azerbaijan maintains a blockade on Armenian residents and that the Lachin border checkpoint is "illegitimate," the minister reiterated that, given Armenia's provocations on the Lachin road and against the border checkpoint, Azerbaijan's proposal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to assist Armenians remains in force for Karabakh residents.

It was also said that Armenia's meddling in Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate Armenian citizens of Karabakh is unacceptable.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Louis Bono, Senior Adviser of the US State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan today. During the meeting, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current situation in the region, and the current status and prospects of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

