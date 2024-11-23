COP29 adopts resolution thanking Azerbaijan for exceptional hosting
@Trend
At the closing session of COP29 in Baku, a resolution was adopted expressing gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people for the excellent organization of the conference, News.az.
Representatives from various countries expressed their support for the resolution, titled "Gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani People for the Excellent Organization of COP29", with applause.
