COP29: Baku conference outcomes in global media spotlight

Major international media outlets have extensively covered the key outcomes of COP29, the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference, held in Baku, News.az reports citing AZERTAC .

The article published on euronews.com website mentioned that the climate conference was not only focused on financial issues, but also other key issues of global concern, as well as decisions related to these issues that were adopted during COP29.The articles by “Reuters", "The Guardian", "BBC", "CNN" mainly focused on the COP29 agreement. The articles citing the document mentioned that developed countries will jointly mobilize funds for climate action in developing countries, with the aim of increasing the current $100 billion per year to at least $300 billion by 2035.According to "CBS news" TV Channel, some delegations emphasized that this deal is in its right track, expressing hope that it will significantly increase the financial support in the future."Bloomberg" agency highlighted the agreement adopted by about 200 countries to triple the funds to help developing countries. The article also emphasized the holding of numerous meetings on the eve of COP29.“Traveldaily news” noted that public and private sector leaders at COP29 recognized the significant impact of climate change on the tourism sector and its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. More than 700 stakeholders participated in the "Tourism Day" events held within the framework of COP29.

