COP29 coverage in Azerbaijani media: 60,000 reports, over 4,500 broadcast highlights

The Audiovisual Council and the Media Development Agency have released a joint report on the coverage of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijani media and social media.

During the two weeks of COP29, news agencies, online outlets, and print media dedicated the majority of their content to the summit, News.Az reports.On certain days, COP29-related materials accounted for 60% of published news. Between November 11 and 23, approximately 60,000 links related to the summit were generated, including nearly 42,000 in Azerbaijani, over 10,600 in Russian, and around 7,300 in English.News agencies played a pivotal role in COP29 coverage, serving as the primary source of information. Each agency deployed about 10 journalists and photo correspondents to the event pavilion, producing numerous interviews with guests, hundreds of reports on meetings and discussions, and extensive coverage.To counter misinformation in foreign media, Azerbaijani outlets disseminated hundreds of verified updates in three languages. Articles and statements from Azerbaijani media leaders on the summit’s significance also appeared in global publications. Dedicated COP29 sections on websites ensured easy access to information, while active social media efforts generated over 10 million user interactions in Azerbaijan's digital sphere.Azerbaijani television channels also prioritized COP29 coverage, assigning more than 60 crews to the event. On key days, such as during the leaders' summit, this number increased significantly.Monitoring results show that national television channels produced 5,344 reports between November 10 and 24, including interviews with foreign delegations and leaders, live broadcasts, and in-depth discussions with local and international experts. AzTV aired 1,234 reports, "REAL" TV 900, "AnewZ" TV 840, "ARB24" TV 759, CBC TV 429, ATV 326, İTV 321, "Khazar" TV 295, "Space" TV 149, and ARB TV 91.Audience research by "MARSA LTD" revealed high viewer engagement, with an average daily audience of 5.3 million watching Azerbaijani television channels during COP29, while the total audience reached 7.8 million.Recognizing the historic decisions and outcomes of COP29, Azerbaijani media continues to focus on the summit’s themes even after its conclusion.

