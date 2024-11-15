COP29 hosts forum on South-South cooperation in fight against climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level forum on South-South cooperation to combat climate change took place during COP29 in Baku, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, held in the Chinese pavilion at COP29, Huang Runqiu, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment said that amid complicated and ever-changing international situation, we can only effectively address the global challenges, including climate crisis by enhancing multilateralism and international cooperation.He emphasized that a memorandum of understanding was signed with 42 developing countries within the framework of the South-South cooperation.The panel sessions featured discussions on the topics such as the South-South cooperation support for sustainable development in developing countries, green energy transition in Africa and the positive impacts of the Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative on global climate governance.The speakers of the forum included Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Chief Executive Officer of COP29, Hua Liu, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kitty van der Heijden, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director.

News.Az