COP29 in Baku features high-level panel on climate and peace

A high-level panel on “Climate and Peace: Enabling Joint Action to Leave No One Behind” was held as part of the COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The panel session was co-organized by Azerbaijan, Egypt, Germany, Italy, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), News.Az reports.The event saw discussions around COP29 Presidency initiatives foreseeing the specific solutions on climate change, the Baku Concept for Climate and Peace Action, as well as the “Baku Peace Call for Climate”, which covers practical steps to prevent climate threats posing the international peace.The participants of the event hailed Azerbaijan Presidency`s initiatives as the constructive steps against the future threats and expressed their support to the country`s initiatives. They also stressed the need of cooperation in this area.

