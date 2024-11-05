COP29 in Baku to feature statements from world leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the High-Level Segment of the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit at the upcoming COP29 in Baku, fifty presidents, ten vice presidents, twenty heads of government, and two hereditary princes from countries party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will deliver official statements.

Heads of state or government unable to present their national statements on these dates will have the opportunity to do so during the resumed high-level segment scheduled for November 19-20, News.Az reports.The first day of the summit is expected to feature speeches from several prominent leaders, including Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev, Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.On November 13, speeches will continue with contributions from the chair of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the President of Mongolia, vice presidents from Brazil, Tanzania, and Angola, and prime ministers from Greece, Croatia, Malta, Italy, Georgia, Hungary, Albania, Pakistan, Russia, the Netherlands, Denmark, among others. COP29 is set to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az