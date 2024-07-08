COP29 in Baku to focus on steps towards limiting global warming to 1.5C

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29, scheduled to take place in Baku this November, will focus on the next steps to limit global warming to 1.5C, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 18th Baku Summer Energy School, News.Az reports.Minister Babayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s rich legacy in the energy sector.“Today, Azerbaijan supports the energy security of the European Union by exporting natural gas. We use the revenues from our fossil fuel industry to ensure long-term sustainable development, which means establishing a green corridor of renewable energy to Europe and financing of green energy and energy efficiency projects for our domestic market. As a developing economy, we understand the challenges of financing such projects as we move toward a net-zero climate-resilient world,” he added.

News.Az