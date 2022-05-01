News.az
Tag:
Global Warming
UN chief calls on world leaders to intensify efforts against global warming
06 Nov 2025-21:21
Freshwater scarcity hits Türkiye as drought worsens
25 Oct 2025-10:20
How Trump’s re-election could impact global climate efforts
06 Nov 2024-12:30
Strong legal mechanisms essential to limit global warming: COP29 president
06 Sep 2024-11:25
China enters the Arctic fight with Russia and the USA
22 Aug 2024-07:32
COP29 President: Agenda will cover all societal and economic sectors worldwide
19 Jul 2024-19:06
COP29 in Baku to focus on steps towards limiting global warming to 1.5C
08 Jul 2024-11:49
Steve Vavrus: COP29 will need to reckon with "shocking" global warming
10 Jun 2024-09:44
July 2023 is set to be the hottest month on record
01 Aug 2023-06:22
G-7 establishes Climate Club to tackle global warming
13 Dec 2022-05:14
