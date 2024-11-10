COP29 kicks off today in Azerbaijan

The COP29 kicks off today in Azerbaijan.

News.Az informs that the decision for Azerbaijan to host COP29 was made during the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.The Conference of Parties events will be held from November 11-22 in Azerbaijan, which has extensive experience in hosting international events.The COP29 Presidency has announced global initiatives under its Action Agenda. The initiatives proposed by the presidency aim to advance climate action, promote active participation of non-party stakeholders, and increase ambitions and momentum for climate change action.On the first day, the official opening ceremony of COP29 will take place. The World Leaders' Climate Action Presentation will take place on November 12-13.Nearly 80 heads of state and government from parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will deliver official statements at the high-level segment of the World Leaders' Climate Action Summit to be held in Baku from November 12-13 within COP29.The speeches by heads of state and government will continue on November 13.Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The main purpose of this event is to assess progress in global climate change efforts. Since the mid-1990s, the Kyoto Protocol, which contains mandatory legal obligations to limit greenhouse gas emissions in developed countries, was discussed within the framework of this conference. The Paris Agreement considered the most significant international document in fighting climate change, was discussed during sessions held in 2011-2015 and adopted in 2015. To date, 195 countries, including Azerbaijan, have joined this agreement.

