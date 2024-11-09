COP29 official programming released
Programming for COP29 has now been published on the official COP29 website in advance of the conference taking from the 11th- 22nd November, News.Az reports.
The highly anticipated COP29 has officially released its comprehensive programming for both the Blue and Green Zones. The detailed programming being updated according to the conference agenda is now available on the official COP29 website, offering a glimpse into the diverse range of events, discussions, and exhibitions that will shape the global climate agenda. For those attending COP in person, the programming will be available at information desks across both the Blue and Green Zone.
The programming covers both the Blue Zone, where the formal negotiations and decision-making take place, and the Green Zone – a space open to the public that features a variety of exhibitions, workshops, and cultural events related to climate change. The programming for both zones include a diverse range of topics, such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, technology, and climate finance.
Whilst the scheduling for the formal negotiations in the Blue Zone is managed by the UNFCCC, there are several country pavilions in this zone, with their own events and programming for Blue Zone accredited participants to engage in. The AzerbaijanPavilion will feature multiple sessions spanning several of the key thematic days including finance, energy, science, human capital, and transport from the 13th-22nd November. These will be led by a range of key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
Visitors in the Green Zone will be able to experience and participate in panels, workshops, keynote speeches, and fireside chats, also aligning with each thematic day. The COP29 official partners will use the opportunity in the Green Zone to inspire climate conversation and facilitate action amongst stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
