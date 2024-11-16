COP29: Parliamentary meeting begins in Baku with over 90 delegations from 66 countries

A Parliamentary Meeting as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, has kicked off in Baku.

The meeting was co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, News.Az The event brought together 92 delegations from 66 countries and international organizations, totaling around 330 participants, including over 160 parliamentarians, along with 12 speakers and deputy speakers.The meeting will address topics such as the impacts of climate change, the role of parliaments in implementing ambitious climate commitments, the development of climate financing structures, building resilience, equitable approaches to climate action, technological advancements for climate change mitigation, health and food security, and managing climate-related population displacement.A concluding document will be adopted at the end of the sessions.The event will end on November 17.

