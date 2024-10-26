COP29 president, US president’s top climate advisor hold talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Designate, held talks with John Podesta, US Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, ahead of the climate conference in Baku.

In a bilateral meeting, COP29 President Designate and @JohnPodesta, US Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, discussed the importance of collaboration and global action to tackle #climatechange in the lead up to #COP29 in Baku. #COP29… pic.twitter.com/Ly0vS5MYCe — COP29 Azerbaijan (@COP29_AZ) October 26, 2024

The meeting highlighted the importance of global action to address climate change, the COP29 Presidency informed on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.“In a bilateral meeting, COP29 President Designate and John Podesta, US Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, discussed the importance of collaboration and global action to tackle climate change in the lead up to COP29 in Baku,” the post said. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) , which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az