COP29: Top football clubs unite to tackle climate change with new alliance

COP29: Top football clubs unite to tackle climate change with new alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

A groundbreaking coalition of top football clubs, dubbed the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative, was launched to combat climate change.

The initiative, spearheaded by Qarabağ FK, was unveiled during the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, News.Az Alongside a representative from Qarabağ FK, the alliance includes 10 clubs with considerable experience in addressing climate change and promoting sustainability, including Liverpool, Tottenham (both England), Atlético Madrid, Real Betis (both Spain), Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray (both Türkiye), Udinese (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Flamengo (Brazil), and Malmö FF (Sweden).The clubs have signed a document on establishing the alliance.Supported by the COP29 Presidency and UNFCCC, the alliance is co-organized by Qarabağ FK and the European Club Association (ECA).

News.Az